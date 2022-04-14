ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Downtown Dallas lighting up green for Earth Day on April 22

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fx32O_0f9KvdkA00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Earth Day is April 22 and Downtown Dallas is getting into the holiday spirit.

In celebration of our beautiful planet, Downtown Dallas buildings will switch their lights to green. There will also be an Earth Day celebration hosted by Dallas-based Earth X from April 20 to April 24 at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

The Omni Hotel will also showcase the EarthX logo for drivers on I-30 to see.

Officials say the lights will serve as a reminder for people to do their part to preserve and protect our planet, not just on Earth Day.

EarthX officials are encouraging all buildings in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex to switch their lights to green this Earth Day. Here are the buildings expected to participate:

  • Reunion Tower
  • Omni Hotel
  • Bank of America
  • Hunt Building
  • One Arts Plaza
  • 1900 Pearl
  • AT&T
  • 400 Record
  • 17 Seventeen McKinney
