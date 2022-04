Paul Helmuth, Harrisonburg’s deputy emergency management coordinator, is dedicated to the creation and maintenance of the city’s preparedness efforts. In addition to leading the Regional Emergency Management Planning Committee Task Force and ensuring coordination of all regional partners for emergencies affecting our region, Helmuth authors the city’s Emergency Operations Plan, coordinates with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management on a wide array of issues including all notifications to the Statewide Emergency Operations Center, and plans large-scale exercises for disaster preparedness, in addition to numerous other responsibilities.

