ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Yandex appoints Artem Savinovksy as general director in Russia

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

April 14 (Reuters) - Tech giant Yandex said on Thursday Artem Savinovsky has been appointed to lead Yandex LLC, its Russian operating subsidiary, replacing Elena Bunina who held the role of general director since December 2017.

Artem will also continue to serve as Head of Media Services, Yandex, one of Europe’s largest internet businesses, registered in the Netherlands, said in a statement.

Bunina stepped down some two weeks before her tenure was due to expire on April 15. Yandex gave no reason for the move, which is the second recent high-level departure from the company, which builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Tech#Yandex Llc#Russian#Media Services
The Week

U.S. seizes its 1st Russian oligarch superyacht since Putin's Ukraine invasion, intends to keep it

U.S. and Spanish authorities on Monday boarded and seized a superyacht the U.S. says belongs to Viktor Vekselberg, a Russian oligarch close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, at port on the Spanish island of Mallorca. A U.S. seizure warrant says Vekselberg has owned the Tango, a 250-foot luxury yacht worth about $90 million, since 2011, but has kept his ownership shielded through shell companies and other opaque financial instruments.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Netherlands
Country
Russia
Reuters

Reuters

404K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy