Happy Birthday Da Brat! 9 Of Brat’s Most Funkdafied Moments! [PHOTOS]

It’s Da Brat’s birthday!

Coming from the 60644, Da Brat , born Shawntae Harris, has always had her own style and has been an individual when it comes to her looks. The Chicago rapper made her mark in the industry by becoming the first woman to record a platinum-certified album. While some female rappers play on their bodies and wear form-fitting clothes, Da Brat has always stood out with her funky style of wearing different styled braids, oversized sweats, and lots of colors.

From TV shows and movies, radio shows, and songwriting, Da Brat has remained an industry leader since the launch of her career in 1992. Today, (4/14) we’re celebrating Da Brat turning 48 by looking at nine of her funkdafied fashion looks.

1. Da Brat On Her Wedding Day

Da Brat shows off her wedding dress in astonishment. It fits her style perfectly!

2. Da Brat In Gucci & Balenciaga

Da Brat’s wife, Judy surprised her with this icy Gucci & Balenciaga jacket.

3. Da Brat repping Out West Chicago

Of course, Da Brat is forever repping her hometown of Chicago, but out west to be exact.

4. Da Brat’s #ThrowbackThursday

Da Brat reminding yall she still got it!

5. Da Brat Dripping With Judy

Da Brat and her wife Judy matching at an engagement surprise party.

6. Da Brat Is So So Def

If you know Brat, then you know she’s SosoDef.

7. Glamour Girl Brat

One thing about Da Brat, she gone have her hair and makeup done!

8. Da Brat Reppin’ HBCUs.

Da Brat supports black colleges and universities in her HBCU gear.

9. Da Brat Glammed Out

Da Brat in a glammed out tracksuit.