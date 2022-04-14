ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Camryn Manheim on new ‘Law and Order’ role

NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NBC) — It’s been more than 30 years since the “Law And Order” franchise started on NBC and one of the guest stars from that first season is now a regular on “the mothership” show that recently returned to the network. Playing Lt....

www.nbc4i.com

Popculture

'Law & Order: SVU' Alum Returning to Reprise Role

who had a surprisingly short tenure as a lead star on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, is returning to the long-running series in an upcoming episode. Barnes starred as Deputy Chief Christian Garland, who was introduced in Season 21. However, in September, his character was pushed out of the precinct during the Season 23 premiere.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Law And Order: SVU Favorite Is Returning to Series

Law & Order: SVU fans were understandably upset when Demore Barnes and Jamie Gray Hyder were written off the show and not brought back for the newest season, but now one of them is coming back. The Law & Order team has revealed that Barnes, who played Chief Christian Garland, will reprise his role at some point during the season. This was made official when Barnes posted a photo on Instagram from the set, adding the caption "What? You didn't think there'd be an encore? #svu #christiangarland #notallheroeswearcapes #seeyousoon"
TV SERIES
SFGate

ABC Orders New Pilot for National Parks Law Enforcement Drama

ABC has ordered a new pilot for the drama about the National Parks Investigative Services Branch, Variety has learned. The broadcaster commissioned a pilot for the project last year as well with a different creative team, though it ultimately did not go forward. The original team included Kevin Costner as co-writer and executive producer, but Costner is no longer attached to the project in any capacity.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Hello Magazine

Michael Weatherly sparks mass reaction after reuniting with NCIS co-star

Michael Weatherly has sparked a huge reaction from fans after reuniting with one of his former NCIS co-stars. Taking to Instagram this week, Sasha Alexander - who played special agent Caitlin Todd in the CBS drama - shared a behind-the-scenes snap of herself and Anthony DiNizzo actor Michael on set. However, the photo wasn't a throwback post but was actually taken recently as the two TV stars have reunited on the set of legal drama Bull.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Boss Confirms 'We Will See More' of Voight and Anna's Story

Click here to read the full article. It looks like Voight has more business with Anna on Chicago P.D., which returns with a new episode this Wednesday (NBC, 10/9c). Voight first encountered the criminal informant in the Jan. 19 episode, “To Protect,” and the pair has been secretly working together ever since. Showrunner Gwen Sigan confirms that their story will continue as the Dick Wolf drama gears up for the remaining episodes of Season 9. “We will definitely see more,” she tells TVLine. “You’ll see [Anna] in the penultimate episode, and you will see her in the final episode as well. It’s...
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

Geena Davis Exits CBS’ Legal Drama Pilot; Marcia Gay Harden Replaces Her – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2 PM: Marcia Gay Harden has closed her deal to star in CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot, replacing Geena Davis. EXCLUSIVE, 11 AM: There is a major casting change on CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot. Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden is in negotiations to play the female lead opposite Skylar Astin. She will replace fellow Oscar winner Geena Davis, who was originally cast in the pilot but is no longer part of the project. I hear the pilot had a table read at the top of last week...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Chicago Fire Boss on Jesse Spencer's Potential Return: 'I'm Very Hopeful' That He'll Be Back for 'Exciting' Finale

Click here to read the full article. If Chicago Fire co-showrunner Derek Haas has his way, the current season will close out with a familiar face: the return of Jesse Spencer as firefighter Matt Casey, who exited the NBC drama last October. “That would be amazing. That would be a coup for our show if we could talk Jesse into coming back,” Haas told TVLine during a #OneChicago Day press junket last Wednesday. “So status on that is all systems looking good. And yes, I talked to him last week so I’m very hopeful that that’s going happen.” Haas cautioned that he...
CHICAGO, IL
digitalspy.com

Big Bang Theory cast reunite for a special project

The cast of The Big Bang Theory have reunited for a special oral history book on the hit comedy series. The sitcom came to an end after 12 years on air back in 2019, with many of its stars going on to success elsewhere since, including Kaley Cuoco in The Flight Attendant and Kunal Nayyar in Criminal: UK.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Actor Teases 'Special' Episode With Ducky

Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard will make at least one more appearance on NCIS before Season 19 wraps. Brian Dietzen, who plays NCIS Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jimmy Palmer, shared a photo from the NCIS set with actor David MacCallum. The legendary Man From U.N.C.L.E. star is credited as a main cast member but has only appeared in a handful of episodes in recent years.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' 2-Hour Season 18 Finale Date Revealed

ABC unveiled its season finale slate, including Grey's Anatomy. The long-running medical drama will end its 18th season with a two-hour finale on Thursday, May 26, at 8 p.m. ET. The series has already been picked up for Season 19, so fans can expect a dramatic cliffhanger for the Grey-Sloan Memorial staff.
TV SERIES

