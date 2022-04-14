London’s upcoming local elections explained

The London suburb of Tulse Hill could be renamed due to its historical links with slavery.The area in south-west London was named after 17th century merchant and London Mayor, Sir Henry Tulse, whose wealth largely derived from the slave trade.The potential change comes after Lambeth council asked residents for their views on the area and its street names as part of a community listening exercise.Now, residents have been given the options of renaming the area, displays of relevant information, an education programme in local state schools or no changes made.Tulse and his family were a part of the Royal African Company...

