Power Swabs for Whiter Teeth

It seems like for a long time, we were all a little scared of hair gels. The ‘90s convinced us that they were crunchy, flakey monsters that would make our hair look crispy. But sometime in the past few decades, brands have come out with some truly astonishing innovations that make them essential to almost every style. Are you trying to define your curls? Gels are the answer. Get rid of frizz for good? Gels. Get the sleekest Bella Hadid-esque ponytail? G-E-L. But that doesn’t mean that gels are easy to navigate. There are so many on the market, and some of them do very different things. Here, find 16 of the best hair gels on the market for every hair type and every desired style.

HAIR CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO