NEW YORK — Watch out Wooster Street — there's a new kid on the block. On Friday, Christian Cowan is opening the doors of his first flagship store in SoHo, in partnership with Smashbox Cosmetics and Square. "It's so wild. I can't believe that less than two years ago we were working from home, not knowing what was going on in the world, and now we have a huge store," he said...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 24 DAYS AGO