Oklahoma State

Oklahoma governor signs transgender sports ban

By The Black Chronicle News Service
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law Wednesday banning transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams, cementing the state as the the 13th nationwide to enact such a measure. As he signed the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” Stitt was surrounded by young girls, female...

The Montgomery Advertiser

Families in tears, attorneys preparing challenges after Alabama passes anti-transgender youth bills

Jeff Walker braced his 15-year-old daughter, Harley, for bad news. Alabama’s legislature had voted to criminalize the gender-affirming health care she had been receiving for years, part of a wave of anti-transgender legislation lawmakers approved in the dying hours of the session. Her father watched the debates play out with anger and frustration as those bills were sent to Gov. Kay Ivey, who signed them Friday.
ALABAMA STATE
DIY Photography

NBC Today show accused of airbrushing photo of trans gender swimmer

NBC’s Today show has attracted controversy after allegedly airbrushing an image of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas after she finished first in an event. The University of Pennsylvania student was competing in the NCAA Championships when the image was taken. Twitter users quickly noticed the difference between the images and called out NBC for its apparent doctoring of the image. Further investigation, however, reveals that there is more to the story than merely that of a Photoshop misdemeanour.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Oklahoma could become first state to ban nearly all abortions: ‘Reckless cruelty is the point’

Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a measure to ban abortions in nearly all instances, establishing what could become the most restrictive anti-abortion measure in the country.House Bill 4327 mirrors a Texas measure banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, but goes further by barring physicians from performing or inducing an abortion at any point in the pregnancy unless it is “to save the life” of the pregnant person.The bill also would allow private citizens to pursue civil actions, with up to $10,000 in damages, against anyone who performs or “aids and abets in the provision of such...
POLITICS
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Mail

'Lia, we need people like you': National Women's Law Center is condemned for calling critics of controversial trans swimmer Lia Thomas MISOYGNISTS

The National Women's Law Center has been blasted for dismissing critics of controversial transgender swimmer Lia Thomas as 'misogynists.'. In a tweet published Friday, the non-profit wrote: 'Lia Thomas deserves all the celebration for her success this season, but instead is being met with nationwide misogyny and transphobia. Lia, we need people like you. Not only as a swimmer, but to inspire women athletes—cis and trans—everywhere.'
SOCIETY
AFP

Another US state passes abortion 'bounty hunter' law

Another US state passed a law allowing abortion providers to be sued in civil court Wednesday, as conservatives across the country ramp up their effort to overturn long-held reproductive rights. A total of 1,844 provisions relating to sexual and reproductive health and rights have been introduced in 46 US states during just the past two-and-a-half months, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which advocates for abortion rights.
LAW
UV Cavalier Daily

DUREGGER: Stop undermining transgender athletic competition

Most people learn about American society in the 1940s as marred by war, distrust and nationalistic sentiment. Yet textbooks do little to recognize the emergence of advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights and freedoms during this time. For instance, in the 1950s, World War II veteran Christine Jorgensen became the first American transgender woman to receive sex reassignment surgery, becoming a beacon of hope and progress for the transgender community. However, Jorgensen faced backlash and was eventually outcast by the public and media. Today, freedoms of the transgender community have continued to be contested legally, politically and scientifically. This is especially visible in the athletic realm, where transgender athletic competition faces scrutiny. This is not right, nor is it just.
SOCIETY
Fortune

As Oklahoma and Idaho enact abortion restrictions, Black women will suffer the most

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On April 12, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill that makes it a felony—punishable by up to 10 years in prison—to perform an abortion, excluding cases where there is a high risk of pregnancy-related death. The bill is just the latest example of the steady rise in restrictive measures across the U.S. that limit women’s access to abortions, especially for Black women, who are five times more likely to have an abortion than their white counterparts.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Officer's camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya's death

Body camera footage of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a Michigan police officer shows a close-up view of an intense struggle but the video goes dark 42 seconds before the officer shoots the Black man in the head.It’s the latest high-profile case in which body cameras — touted as tools to hold police accountable — have failed, leaving prosecutors and the public to rely on bystander video for a clearer picture of what happened.One expert said vendors could make changes to avoid accidental camera deactivations, though it's not clear that is what happened in Lyoya's case, and some activists said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

