Florida State

‘That is not inflation. That is price gouging’: Florida Dems slam DeSantis over housing crisis | Florida News | Tampa

By The Black Chronicle News Service
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried discusses affordable housing issues during a campaign stop in Tallahassee. Democratic gubernatorial candidates latched on to rising housing costs this week to draw a contrast with Gov. Ron DeSantis, who they say has focused on blaming President Joe Biden for inflation while taking a more laissez-faire...

Comments / 282

Rhokanth
2d ago

The irony is that the house prices are partially caused by people fleeing blue states. In blue states, house prices are even more inflated so they are able to sell and outbid Floridians.

Reply(18)
57
stanley
2d ago

Again the Democratic Party will blame anybody but them self’s. People not working , supply chain issues , gas prices doubled on the last 12 months . And who do they blame the republicans. I hope you cools that voted for the Democratic Party are happy.

Reply(3)
40
Larry Bertram
2d ago

Let's put the blame where the blame is due!! Let's look at the leader of our country!! Biden started this!! Everything is inflated now!! Biden is the worst leader in my life time!!

Reply(38)
78
