Opelika, AL

Man convicted of capital murder in trial without a body

Moulton Advertiser
 2 days ago

OPELIKA, Ala, (AP) — A man who was arrested 12 years after a woman went missing was convicted of capital murder in her slaying Thursday despite authorities never locating a body. Jurors convicted Derrill Richard Ennis, 41, in the slaying of Lori Ann Slesinski, 24, during their second...

