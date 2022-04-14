ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Legend Slammed Over Support of Controversial SF DA, Not Living in City

By Emma Mayer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Chesa Boudin, who is facing a recall election in June, has been heavily criticized by San Francisco citizens who believe he has failed to make the city...

Daily Mail

I was accused of being a black voice for white supremacy when I questioned the legitimacy of the biggest BLM charity. Now that it's been exposed as a fraud their corporate backers owe us all an apology, writes KIRA DAVIS

Kira Davis is host of the podcast 'Just Listen to Yourself with Kira Davis'. Black Lives Matter is a fraud and any corporation who has thrown in with them should immediately rescind their associations and possibly even their donations. Even the liberal media cannot spin the latest damning report of...
Rolling Stone

Frank R. James, Suspect in NYC Subway Shooting, Arrested

Click here to read the full article. Police have apprehended a Frank R. James, the 62-year-old who was named a suspect in the April 12 shooting at a New York City subway that left at least 16 people injured, 10 from gunshot wounds. Law enforcement officials first told CNN Wednesday that James had been arrested. ABC News reports that James was apprehended near St. Marks Place and First Avenue in the East Village section of Manhattan after people in the area alerted authorities that James was seen walking around in the area. Police took James into custody at 1:42 p.m. without...
The Guardian

Trevor Noah on Brooklyn subway attack: ‘Whatever this guy intended, it didn’t work’

New York has been on edge since the Brooklyn subway shooting on Tuesday, which injured 29 people during the morning commute, including at least four schoolchildren. “First of all, thank god nobody died in this attack,” said Trevor Noah on Wednesday’s Daily Show. “That’s the main thing. It’s honestly a miracle, in fact. And kudos to all the people who stepped up to help each other in a crazy moment like this.”
KRON4 News

Amazon, SF spar over Design District warehouse

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously passed legislation putting an 18-month moratorium on all new parcel delivery services, such as Amazon. Amazon responded by pausing work on the proposed warehouse at 900 7th Street. The vote was undertaken as a response to Amazon’s intention to build a 725,000 square-foot warehouse […]
SFist

Monday Morning Headlines: HIV Activists Rally at SF's City Hall

Unionized steelworkers at Richmond's Chevron refinery are going on strike today. The strike was called Sunday night after the union voted down a recent contract proposal. [CBS SF]. HIV/AIDS activists are rallying at San Francisco City Hall on Monday to urge the Department of Public Health to refocus efforts on...
The Week

Late night hosts cheer New Yorkers for catching the subway shooter, lament Biden wasn't hit by bird poop

Police in New York on Wednesday arrested the suspected gunman who opened fire in a subway car Tuesday morning after filling it with noxious smoke, Trevor Noah said on Wednesday's Daily Show. "First of all, thank God nobody died in this attack," he said. And then he lauded New Yorkers for banding together to help, from treating injured victims to hunting down the suspect. "New York is the best worst city in the world," Noah explained.
