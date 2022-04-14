ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford Township, MI

Missing Waterford Man Disappears on Anniversary of Brother’s Death

By Tony LaBrie
Club 93.7
Club 93.7
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last seen in West Bloomfield, a Waterford man recently went missing on the one year anniversary of his brother's death. 34 year-old Joshua Pooley has been missing since the early morning of April 4th. According to Fox 2 Detroit, he was last seen in West Bloomfield at Bloomer Park and also...

club937.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Bodycam Footage Captures Moment Police Fatally Shot 68-Year-Old Man Who Was Responding to A Burglary

Police have released the bodycam footage that captured the moment cops fatally shot a 68-year-old man whose family says he was just responding to a burglary. Charles Calhoun was shot and killed by police on March 23 after officers claim he pointed a gun at them and wouldn’t drop it despite being told to, AJC reports. On Friday, Calhoun’s family held a press conference asking for transparency during a thorough investigation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Bloomfield Township, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Waterford Township, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI
City
West Bloomfield Township, MI
City
Waterford Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Oxygen

Minnesota Brother, Sister Sentenced For 2020 Murder Of Man Found Shot To Death Over Debt

A brother and sister from Minnesota were sentenced for their roles in killing a man in his own home. Nicholas Zielinski, 44, and his sister, Melissa Zielinski, 48, were both sentenced in an Anoka County Court for their role in the 2020 shooting death of Karl Henderson, according to ABC affiliate KSTP Eyewitness News. Henderson, 22, was found face-down in a pool of his own blood shortly after his father encountered the two defendants in his own home.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox 2 Detroit
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
WGAL

Missing man found shot to death in Lancaster County

MARTIC TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said they are investigating the homicide of a York County man found dead in Lancaster County. Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez, 31, of West York, died of gunshot wounds, according to the coroner. State police said his body was found around 8:15 a.m. Saturday in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Video shows Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan officer

A Black man face-down on the ground was fatally shot in the back of the head by a Michigan police officer, the violent climax of a traffic stop, brief foot chase and struggle over a stun gun, according to videos of the April 4 incident.Patrick Lyoya, 26, was killed outside a house in Grand Rapids. The white officer repeatedly ordered Lyoya to “let go” of his Taser, at one point demanding: “Drop the Taser!”Citing a need for transparency, the city’s new police chief, Eric Winstrom, on Wednesday released four videos, including critical footage of the shooting recorded by a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Minnesota

Coon Rapids Couple Murdered While Visiting Family In Mexico

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Several families are grieving the shocking loss of a Coon Rapids husband and wife who were murdered in Mexico. Leticia Carrillo and Miguel Abrego were visiting family in Puerto Escondido. A Mexican newspaper says the couple was shot while they were driving. “It’s beyond words – devastating,” said Yazmin Carrillo, the couple’s niece. “It’s tearing us apart knowing we’re going back home [from Mexico] and they’re not going to be there.” Close friends, who say they were as close as family, gathered Saturday to share memories and swap stories. “This is the first time we’ve been together since we all got...
COON RAPIDS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAW

Trial date set for suspect in missing woman’s disappearance and murder

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - A five-day trial is scheduled to be held next January for a 42-year-old man charged with killing a missing woman and hiding her remains. Cassandra Ayon, 27, was last seen around 3:45 a.m. Oct. 3, 2020 in the Unity area. Ayon has not been seen since. Court documents say her vehicle and her body have not been located. Court documents state there has been no bank activity on Ayon’s accounts. There are no records she has left the United States and she does not have a passport.
UNITY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy