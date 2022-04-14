ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weippe, ID

Graduate To Debut Idaho Boy's 1951 Brutal Murder Documentary

By Greg Jannetta
 2 days ago
In just a few days, a 2020 University of Colorado graduate will release a documentary based on the case of a brutal murder committed more than 70 years ago in a rural northern Idaho town. A 12-year-old boy had his throat slit, was blindfolded, and left on the side of a...

