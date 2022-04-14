ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady has a very funny, relatable request for Elon Musk amid Tesla CEO's offer to buy Twitter

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tgSzI_0f9KliwX00

Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter, which has lit up … Twitter on Wednesday.

But Tom Brady, known for using the social media site to make us all laugh a lot, had a question for the potential new owner.

It involves the infamous NFL combine photo of a shirtless Brady, one that gets shared every single year during the event in which future rookies get measured and interviewed.

So Brady tweeted at Musk, asking: “If you buy twitter can you delete the combine photo? @elonmusk.”

LOL. Well played. And it didn’t stop from there. He then told Musk to ban someone who shared the photo as a reply to his tweet:

This is very funny.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Tom Brady
TheStreet

Elon Musk Comes to the Rescue of One of Tesla's Toughest Rivals

Elon Musk is not known for standing up for his rivals. It's quite the opposite because he doesn't like being upstaged. The charismatic and whimsical CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and SpaceX has just played, for a few tweets, the lawyer of one of the most serious rivals of Tesla, the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter because he can’t buy the whole internet

When Elon Musk filed an offer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday morning to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share—or a total of just over $40 billion, in cash—the millions of users and other executives that follow his every move online began celebrating and fantasizing about what the platform would look like under his command.
BUSINESS
Vice

Twitter Loses Elon Musk the Board Member, Regains Elon Musk the Shitposter

The world’s richest shitposter made it about four days before deciding that he wanted to be able to tweet whatever he wants and take over whatever company he should choose. On Saturday morning, mere days after Twitter revealed Elon Musk would join the company’s board, Musk informed Twitter that he would not be joining after all, CEO Parag Agrawal said in a statement shared publicly on Sunday night.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#American Football
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Asks Elon Musk To Delete Infamous Combine Picture From Twitter

BOSTON (CBS) — Billionaire Elon Musk created quite the buzz on Thursday morning by putting forth an offer to purchase Twitter, just days after the social media company announced that Musk would not be joining the board. It’s certainly a news story that’s captured a lot of people’s attention for a lot of different reasons. That group of people includes Tom Brady, who has a very specific hope regarding a potential ownership change at Twitter. Brady, who joined Twitter in 2019, sent a simple request to Musk on Thursday: “If you buy twitter can you delete the combine photo?” If you buy twitter...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
motor1.com

Tesla's Elon Musk may be the world's first trillionaire by 2024

While Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is outspoken and can rub many people the wrong way on a regular basis, there's no doubt he's achieved extreme success. That said, he's arguably just beginning his interesting journey, with grand plans for an epic future. According to a new study, Musk could become the first trillionaire as soon as 2024.
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

Elon Musk Says Potential Twitter Buy Isn’t About Money, It’s About ‘Freedom’

Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter — not for profit, but for “freedom.” Whether he’ll secure the popular social media company remains another question. Musk talked openly about his bid for Twitter Thursday afternoon during a TED Talk Q&A. Earlier in the day, Musk, in a filing with the SEC, said “Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company. Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it.”
BUSINESS
Fox News

MSNBC's Katy Tur warns viewers about the 'massive, life and globe-altering consequences' if Musk buys Twitter

MSNBC’s Katy Tur warned viewers on Thursday about the immense consequences that could follow if Tesla CEO Elon Musk could buys Twitter. Following the tech mogul’s announcement that he has offered to purchase Twitter, liberal commentators and news figures criticized the move as potentially damaging to social media. On "Katy Tur Reports," Tur commented on Musk's proposal and discussed how Twitter affects democracy.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk's Tesla tweets are fair game for investigation, SEC says

The Securities and Exchange Commission argued in a Tuesday filing with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan that Tesla and Elon Musk have "no valid substantive basis" to challenge a subpoena issued by the agency in November. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. TSLA TESLA INC. 993.98 +72.82 +7.91%. The...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Elon Musk says he has a Plan B if Twitter rejects his takeover

Elon Musk has a lot of thoughts about Twitter, Tesla and the SEC, and he minced few words diving into the drama he's caused with his Twitter takeover bid during a wide-ranging conversation at the TED conference in Vancouver today. In an interview with TED head Chris Anderson, Musk said...
BUSINESS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

97K+
Followers
144K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy