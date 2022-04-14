ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

Norristown man admits to straw purchase of gun linked to slaying

By Carl Hessler Jr.
Main Line Media News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORRISTOWN — A Norristown man has admitted to illegally transferring a handgun to another borough man who then allegedly used the weapon to fatally shoot a third man in the borough. Sincere Burnett, 22, of the 600 block of West Lafayette Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court...

www.mainlinemedianews.com

Comments / 1

Related
People

Pregnant Pennsylvania Woman Is Fatally Shot as She Pumped Gas, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect

Authorities in Philadelphia continue to search for a man they believe fatally shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Rafiq Thompson in the Friday killing of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius and her unborn baby at an Exxon gas station in Upper Merion Township, Pa., about 15 miles outside of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

US Marshals Nab Gunman Wanted In Chester Shooting

Members of the US Marshals Service arrested a Philadelphia man wanted in a Delaware County shooting, authorities said. Tarell McCants, 26, was arrested around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, April 4, in Springfield, Chester City police said. He was found with a black 9mm Taurus pistol. McCants had been wanted on...
CHESTER, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Accused of Killing Pregnant Ex Charged in Death of Unborn Child

A Philadelphia man accused of following and then killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend in King of Prussia, then going to get food at a McDonald’s drive-thru, now faces an additional murder charge for the death of the unborn child. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele on Thursday announced an additional...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Norristown, PA
Norristown, PA
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Straw Purchase#Murder#Convicted Felons#Domestic Violence#Montgomery County Court
NewsOne

White Man Fatally Beats Black Neighbor With Shovel

Morgan Daniel Barnhill is accused of beating and killing his Black neighbor, Etienne Murray, with a shovel and a pipe. Barnhill told the police he did it because he believed his victim to be a burglar breaking into his shed, but that story quickly fell apart.
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy