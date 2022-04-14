CVS – No Food or Drink for Sale

This is a peculiar one.

We are getting numerous reports that thanks to a licensing snafu, the CVS on West Broadway cannot sell any food or drink until their license is reissued by the city. It seems it though the issue can’t be rectified until next week – due to the fact it’s Good Friday (some offices, banks, post office, schools are closed) and Monday is a holiday in the City of Boston.

So consider yourself warned. No snacks or drinks.

photo via Eileen Murphy