Voltage Pictures Taps Alexandra Cocean For EVP International Sales and Distribution Role

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago

Alexandra Cocean has been appointed EVP international sales and distribution at Voltage Pictures .

As part of the move, Cocean will join the company’s international sales exec team, reporting to Voltage Pictures’ president and COO Jonathan Deckter.

Cocean moves back in-house after acting as international sales consultant for Blue Fox Entertainment, Myriad Pictures and Solstice Studios. She previously served as EVP international sales and distribution at Voltage from 2016-19, where she looked after sales for Asia, Australia, Africa and Eastern Europe, including Israel, Greece, Turkey. Before her stint at Voltage she worked at Lightning Entertainment, serving as VP international sales.

She is the latest appointment to Voltage’s expanding sales team, with Matt Bamford appointed international sales manager and Danielle Gasher promoted to VP international sales over the past nine months.

“Nic and I couldn’t be happier to welcome Alexandra home,” said Deckter. “She is an incredible salesperson, in her ability to connect with people and get the job done. We’re thrilled to have her back on the team, to continue to excel in all that she does.”

Cocean added: “I am very excited to rejoin Nic and Jonathan, and the brilliant team here at Voltage. Looking forward to contributing to the company’s continued success, focusing on the YA content, and working alongside titans of our industry. Full circle!”

Among projects on Voltage’s slate are action-thriller “Last Seen Alive” starring Gerard Butler and political biopic “Reagan” with Dennis Quaid. The company has also recently wrapped Roger Kumble’s “Beautiful Disaster,” based on the YA novel of the same name, starring Dylan Sprouse, for which it’s repping worldwide rights.

