ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herrick, IL

Man tried to stab neighbor after comments about his dog

By WICS/WRSP Staff
foxillinois.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man from Herrick, Illinois could spend up to a year behind bars for aggravated assault. A jury convicted Erik M. Ray, 48, on Monday. Ray was arrested...

foxillinois.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

Police: Man arrested after alleged stabbing in Milton

MILTON, Fla. -- A man is charged with aggravated battery after an alleged stabbing in Milton Tuesday morning. Milton Police were dispatched to the corner of Dogwood Dr. and Hamilton Bridge Rd. around 7:45 a.m. Jerry Joyner, 41, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated battery. Police confirm the...
MILTON, FL
KXL

Man Who Stabbed Neighbor To Death Gets Life Sentence

PORTLAND, Ore. — Court documents say that Allen Coe broke into the Southeast Portland apartment of his neighbor, Matthew Choi, early on the morning of October 25th, 2020 and stabbed him in the chest during a struggle. Choi was protecting his girlfriend from Coe, who also attempted to stab...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Shelby County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Herrick, IL
County
Shelby County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsOne

White Man Fatally Beats Black Neighbor With Shovel

Morgan Daniel Barnhill is accused of beating and killing his Black neighbor, Etienne Murray, with a shovel and a pipe. Barnhill told the police he did it because he believed his victim to be a burglar breaking into his shed, but that story quickly fell apart.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Dog#Adjudication#Police#Wics
Oxygen

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two people caught on video going through pockets of man who was dying after being shot

Two people have been caught on security footage going through the pockets of a dying man who had just been shot on the streets of Philadelphia. The 38-year-old man was shot three times in the chest after getting into a fight with another man in Hunting Park, a neighbourhood in North Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Wednesday night. A third man pulled out a gun from the waistband of his pants during the fight and shot the victim, Chief Inspector Scott Small said during a press briefing, Fox 29 reported. As the victim lay dying on the pavement, the two men...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Utah Man Allegedly Terrorized Girlfriend, Her Son for Days Before Violent Incident That Landed Him in Jail

Authorities in Utah have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly started stabbing his girlfriend in the face and chest as police cars were arriving outside their home. Online court records accessed by PEOPLE indicate that on Tuesday, Charles Oshodi was formally charged with aggravated kidnapping, child kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, assault on a police officer, and aggravated assault — all felonies.
UTAH STATE
Ledger-Enquirer

‘Grim reaper rapist’ cases went cold after years. Man now arrested, Texas police say

A man accused of being the “grim reaper rapist” is in custody after DNA evidence connected him to three rapes in Texas, police say. The arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Martinez (also known as Edwardo Pena) comes years after the first case, in 2013, went cold. Aransas Pass police told McClatchy News he has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy