(BLOOMINGTON, Ind.) – Indiana’s population increase last year was the smallest in six years, and it’s not just because of COVID. COVID killed about 10,000 Hoosiers last year. But Indiana also had its fewest births in more than half a century. The Census Bureau estimates the state did add about 20,000 people last year, but nearly all of them were people who moved into the state, not new babies. And more than half the increase comes from just two counties, Hamilton and Hendricks.

