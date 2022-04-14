ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

TBI identifies man killed in Bristol officer-involved shooting

By Mackenzie Moore, Slater Teague
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23PItJ_0f9KhR1u00

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — One man is dead after reportedly leading police on a pursuit and firing multiple shots at officers, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

The TBI identified the man as Timmy Lee Thurman Jr. of Bristol.

Tractor-trailer crash kills Bristol, Tenn. man

The TBI revealed that at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, a Sullivan County deputy noticed a vehicle “being driven erratically” near Sullivan East High School. When the officer tried to pull the vehicle over, Thurman allegedly fired shots out the window while attempting to evade police.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nLwey_0f9KhR1u00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iv2mE_0f9KhR1u00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ICRIU_0f9KhR1u00
Scene photos from Ash Lane. PHOTOS: WJHL

Thurman then led officers on a pursuit, and when he reached the White Top Road and Highway 394 intersection, he reportedly fired more shots at a Bristol, Tennessee police officer before continuing down White Top Road and crossing over Volunteer Parkway to turn onto Maplehurst Lane.

“He then drove into the yard of a residence in the 200 block of Elm Lane before getting out of the vehicle and running behind the home,” the TBI release states. “The Bristol officer attempted to make contact with the man, but according to reports from the scene, the man pointed a gun at the officer, resulting in the officer firing shots…He was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The Bristol, Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) stated in a release that the fatal shooting occurred at 9:35 a.m. after the suspect abandoned his damaged vehicle to flee on foot.

TBI agents continue to investigate events leading up to the shooting, the release stated. The agency will share the findings with District Attorney General Barry Staubus, who will determine whether the officers’ actions were justified. The TBI does not identify officers involved in these types of incidents.

This is a developing story, and News Channel 11 will provide updates on-air and online at WJHL.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Bristol, TN
WREG

Two wanted after deadly car wash shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police need your help finding two men responsible for a shooting at a car wash last year. Police say Demarico Thompson was washing his car at the Super Suds Carwash on University on September 20, 2021 when the two men got out of a white Kia Sorento that was parked in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJHL

Greeneville PD: Months-long investigation leads to murder charges

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities spent 13 months investigating a February 2021 overdose death, and those findings led to the arrest of a woman on second-degree murder charges on March 18. Amanda Waldroupe, 31, faces murder charges in addition to a single count of delivering Schedule II narcotics, according to the Greeneville Police Department (GPD). […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Kingsport police investigating body found at 1-26/1-81 interchange

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) confirmed with News Channel 11 that it is investigating a body found at the I-26 and I-81 interchange Thursday morning. According to Tom Patton with KPD, the agency responded to the incident at 7:45 a.m., and remained at the scene throughout the morning. Additional responding agencies […]
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Tbi#Wjhl#Sullivan East High School#Btpd
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKYT 27

Two facing charges after deputies say they kidnapped, assaulted victim

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges after law enforcement says they kidnapped someone and assaulted them. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, March 20 around 2:22 p.m., deputies were called to a road near East Bernstadt to investigate a reported assault. When deputies arrived, they say they learned a woman and man kidnapped a male victim.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WJHL

WCSO: 4 more arrested after drone flies over jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following the March 20 arrest of Dustin Garland for flying a drone with contraband over the Washington County Detention Center, four more people have been arrested. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), investigators learned that Garland had been communicating via “Chirp” or text messages with […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WSAZ

Escaped inmate found

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

4 inmates overdose in 1 day at Tennessee detention center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There have been five apparent overdoses at the Nashville Downtown Detention Center on James Robertson Parkway in the past four days involving inmates. Four of those calls happened Monday, April 4. All of the inmates have been treated and released from the hospital. The overdoses...
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Tenn. Man Found Guilty of Murdering NBA Star Lorenzen Wright, Sentenced to Life in Prison

A Tennessee man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2010 murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Billy Ray Turner, 51, was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in a Shelby County court on Monday, ESPN reports. The jury of 12 reportedly handed down the verdict after about two hours of deliberation. Judge Lee Coffee then sentenced Turner to life in prison on the murder conviction.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

‘I was with him when he fell’: Celebratory night on Beale Street ends with son’s death, mother says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What was supposed to be a celebratory night on Beale Street ended with one man dead and two others still in critical condition almost two days later. Monday, the victim’s mother, who was there at the time of the shooting, says she’s still waiting to get straight answers from Memphis Police as the investigation continues.
MEMPHIS, TN
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy