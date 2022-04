SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Wind gusts to 25 mph are possible and small craft should exercise caution today as the cold front to the north is inching closer to the Suncoast. Today will be warm and humid as the southeast flow of air continues to pump in the moisture. We will have more clouds in the sky today but rain will hold off until the overnight. Our high temperature will again top out in the mid-to-upper 80s this afternoon. It should be a fine beach day, only you will get some wind under your hat.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 25 DAYS AGO