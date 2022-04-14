ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Music to our ears: The Long Bay Symphony in Myrtle Beach

By Halley Murrow
WMBF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Long Bay Symphony will celebrate their...

www.wmbfnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Sea Nymph Motel 1st of 4 in Myrtle Beach to get demolished

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Demolition of the Sea Nymph Motel began Monday. The Sea Nymph Motel had been on the corner of 6th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard for more than forty years. This motel, and four others, are being destroyed by the city because of asbestos. The granddaughter of the original owners of […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach fashion show sees overwhelming support

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Welvista, a health service company based in Columbia hosted its first charity gala called “SPLASH” in Myrtle Beach Thursday night. The event included ballet performances from the Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre and a fashion show that featured designs by swimwear designer Tara Grinna. Juanita Wright, CEO of Welvista said the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

These small SC towns were named best in the south by Southern Living

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for a quick getaway? Three destinations in South Carolina made Southern Living’s list of the ‘South’s Best Small Towns’ in 2022. Beaufort made the list at #1 – the popular magazine said Beaufort, which sits along South Carolina’s coast between Hilton Head Island and Charleston, was a Lowcountry […]
BEAUFORT, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Entertainment
WBTW News13

New resort coming to Myrtle Beach oceanfront

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new resort is coming to the Myrtle Beach oceanfront after Holiday Inn Club Vacations acquired 16 acres of land along Ocean Boulevard to build a new resort. The new resort is be located across from Holiday Inn Club Vacations South Beach Resort between Damon’s restaurant and DoubleTree, according to […]
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

UPDATE: Spoilers ahead — if you tapped Wednesday night’s episode, keep scrolling: Fabian completed a puzzle for ‘The Golden Boy,’ adding a $50,000 prize to her total of more than $67,000! — GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry woman is set to appear on the popular game show, ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ Ashley Fabian is […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WBTW News13

10 highest rated restaurants in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Spend a day at the beach, do some shopping and then finish your evening with a taste of one of North Myrtle Beach’s highest rated restaurants. Reviewers love the area eateries’ local flare, variety of brunch options and atmosphere. If you’re stuck on where to get a bite tonight, […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Long Bay Symphony#Sc#Wmbf News
WBTW News13

10 highest-rated restaurants in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) -– Tired after a day at Brookgreen Gardens or Huntington Beach State Park? Cool off with a popular local restaurant.  We’ve compiled a list of some of the most beloved eateries in Murrells Inlet. Sit down for some seafood and oysters, or check out the MarshWalk for additional options. A restaurant […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WCBD Count on 2

5 South Carolina destinations for the perfect day-trip

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Spring break is finally here, but faced with high gas prices, some might be rethinking travel plans. Others may be hitting the road anyways. According to a survey, 22% of American adults said they plan to travel for leisure in the next one to three months and while the price at the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
tripsavvy.com

The 15 Best Restaurants in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Myrtle Beach is always a fun, family-friendly getaway with 60 miles of beachfront, celebrity-designed golf courses, and endless outdoor activities. But don't sleep on the city's culinary scene, which has its fair share of buffets and seafood shacks, but also old-school Italian spots, no-frills barbecue joints, Mexican cantinas, and even creative vegetarian and gluten-free eateries. Whether you're craving a Southern meat-and-three, a giant slice of pizza, or fancy seafood with an ocean view, these 15 restaurants are the best in the Grand Strand.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WYFF4.com

Video shows alligator chilling on Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. — It's not that unusual to see an alligator in South Carolina, but it's unusual to see one hanging out on the beach. Devon Olson said he was at the Folly Beach County Park at about 7 p.m. Wednesday when he saw an alligator in the water.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Annual Myrtle Beach Spring Job Fair set for Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several Grand Strand agencies and organizations will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday. The annual Myrtle Beach Spring Job Fair will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Myrtle Beach at 3200 S. Ocean Blvd. It’s being sponsored by the Myrtle Beach Area […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach police looks to grow ranks at recruitment expo

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is looking to grow its ranks this weekend. The agency is hosting a recruitment expo on Saturday at its headquarters from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. MBPD MCpl. Tom Vest said those who participate will have a chance to apply...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy