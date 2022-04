A year after losing in the NBA Finals to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, the Phoenix Suns are having a marvelous season. They finished with the best record in the National Basketball Association by winning 64 games, which is also a team record, and they seem to have the type of momentum that is indicative of a squad that is about to win the world championship.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 20 HOURS AGO