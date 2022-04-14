Best of: TikToker Dilla Thomas on Chicago history

James Dewitt Yancey, better known as J Dilla, was a revolutionary Detroit beatmaker who died of a rare blood disease plus lupus a few days after his 32nd birthday in 2006. He was always a cult figure and might still be so classified if it makes you feel better being barely aware of him, as I was when he was alive and that’s my job. But that’s not why Dan Charnas describes his death a full 100 pages before the end of this exceptional biography. Dilla was never a failure, but now he’s legendary, and Charnas has done well to untangle the ever evolving skein of art and money and family and friends his legend encompasses. Nor is that all Dilla Time (MCD/Farrar, Strauss & Giroux) achieves. Almost incidentally but also crucially, it also lays out the evolving culture and geography of African-American Detroit from Henry Ford through Motown through the 20-year mayoralty of progressive Coleman Young through the shrinkage that only accelerated after Young left office in 1994. Dilla didn’t grow up poor, but neither was he middle class, and Charnas diligently traces the shifting employment history and stalwart entrepreneurship of a family that never managed to convert its considerable musical gifts into a living wage while imbuing young James with music that turned out to be like no other.

