Cleveland, OH

Daryl Ruiter: Baker Mayfield didn't hurt his case with his comments on the podcast, but he didn't help it either

By Baskin Phelps
 2 days ago

Daryl Ruiter joined Baskin and Phelps and shared his thoughts on Baker Mayfield's podcast appearance, and whether or not he thinks Baker made the right decision by talking about certain things publicly. Daryl also talked about the Cavs' upcoming play-in game as well as the Guardians home-opener.

Baker Mayfield Has Message For People Who Dislike Him

Scorned Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield shared several interesting soundbites during his recent interview on the YNK Podcast. In one of his first public appearances since requesting a trade away from the organization, the former No. 1 pick said he “felt disrespected” when the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade this offseason.
Rumor: Likeliest trade destination for Browns’ Baker Mayfield, revealed

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with the possibility that Baker Mayfield would remain their starting quarterback coming off of shoulder surgery. However, that possibility flew out the window when Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was cleared of all charges, became legitimately available on the trade market. Cleveland seized their chance and traded for Watson, effectively signaling the end of Mayfield’s time as the Browns’ starting quarterback. Mayfield, for his part, has no interest in playing for the franchise anymore, given that he feels “disrespected.” That leaves a Mayfield trade as the only possible course of action. The former first overall pick has been linked to teams such as the Seattle Seahawks, who have an opening at quarterback following their own blockbuster trade of Russell Wilson. During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport named the likeliest trade destination for Mayfield, with another surprising team thrown into the mix.
1 Team Has “Inside Track” To Trade For Baker Mayfield

It appears a favorite has emerged to acquire Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Panthers have the “inside track” to land the former No. 1 overall pick. This report lines up with what NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee...
Panthers WR Robby Anderson shares negative reaction to Baker Mayfield report

The Carolina Panthers are viewed by many as a logical suitor for Baker Mayfield, but one of their top wide receivers seemingly wants no part of the former first-overall pick. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Friday that the Panthers make the most sense for Mayfield at the moment . Robby Anderson caught wind of the report and decided to express his opposition publicly.
