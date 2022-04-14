Michigan man ordered to trial for financial abuse of "vulnerable" elderly woman

(WWJ) A Michigan man has been bound over for trial on charges that he stole thousands of dollars and a truck from an elderly woman.

Craig Macauley, 39, of Plainwell, in Allegan County, was charged last month with seven counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult, $1,000 to $20,000, according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

Authorities say Macauley took over $45,000 from an elderly woman who depended on others to assist with tasks, like driving her to appointments.

It's alleged that he transferred the title of the victim's truck to himself, maxed out her credit cards and overdrew her bank account.

Wednesday afternoon, Macauley waived his preliminary, sending the case to Kalamazoo County Circuit Court for trial.

“We will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute crimes committed against seniors and other vulnerable adults in our state,” AG Dana Nessel said, in a statement.

Officials did not say how Macauley and his alleged victim knew each other.

Further court dates in the case are pending.

In 2019, the Michigan AG's office launched an Elder Abuse Task Force which consists of more than 55 different organizations in the public, private and nonprofit sectors — all working together to combat elder abuse in the state. Get more information at this link .