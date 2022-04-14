ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Van Halen's 'Diver Down' is now officially 40 years old

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CpPY3_0f9Kg90a00

Celebrate some of your favorite Van Halen tracks and songs that inspired the band as we look back 40 years at their fifth studio release, Diver Down , which dropped on this day, April 14, 1982.

Listen to your favorite music -- curated for fans, by fans -- on Audacy 's Van Halen Radio

This one was a whopper for the Van Halen boys, with the album spending a total 65 weeks on the charts thanks to hit cover singles like The Kinks ' "Where Have All the Good Times Gone!," Roy Orbison 's "(Oh) Pretty Woman," and Marvin Gaye 's "Dancing in the Street" made famous by Martha and the Vandellas .

Two more obscure covers are featured on the 12 track release ("Big Bad Bill (Is Sweet William Now)," and "Happy Trails"), which also holds an incredible flamenco-style guitar intro by Eddie Van Halen on the original "Little Guitars," and another double dose of instrumentals on "Cathedral," and "Intruder." Rounding out the release are the originals "Hang 'Em High," "Secrets," and "The Full Bug."

The album's cover artwork notably features a maritime safety flag used to denote a diver in the water, a reference singer David Lee Roth told an interviewer in 1982 applied to the band itself, saying it represents "something going on that's not apparent to your eyes... a lot of people approach Van Halen as sort of the abyss. It means it's not immediately apparent to your eyes what is going on underneath the surface." The choice honestly fits perfectly with a tracklist peppered with music that inspired the band in their early days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MsPjb_0f9Kg90a00
Photo credit Audacy

Listen to Audacy's Van Halen Radio now for music inspired by and picked for you based on your love of Van Halen, including music from related artists you'll enjoy like Quiet Riot , Joe Satriani , Alice Cooper , Whitesnake , Def Leppard , and many more.

For every mood, every interest, every passion. By Audacy.

The Audacy app can be downloaded through the Apple Store or Google Play .

Browse even more of Audacy's all-new stations like Van Halen Radio , 80s Guitar , Rock N’ Road , Freedom Rock , The Canyon , Arena Rock , Wake Up and Rock , and The Roots of Rock for those who crave the early days.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

Related
94.5 KATS

Ozzy Osbourne Has Finished His New Album

Heavy Metal madman Ozzy Osbourne recently took to his social media to announce the completion of his thirteenth studio album. "I’m so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label Epic Records,” he says in the post. “I’ll be sharing all the information about the album and its’ upcoming release with you in the next several weeks."
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Jimmy Page Explains Why He Turned Down Collaboration for Ozzy Osbourne Album

Earlier this month, within the discussion of the players on Ozzy Osbourne's next studio album, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith revealed that an invite had been extended to Jimmy Page as they sought the "holy trinity" of English guitar players, having already pulled in Jeff Beck and Eric Clapton as well as calling upon two longtime Osbourne cohorts in Tony Iommi and Zakk Wylde. In a new interview with Classic Rock, Page addressed his current status as well as providing a reasoning as to why he didn't take Osbourne up on the guest spot opportunity.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lee Roth
Person
Roy Orbison
Person
Joe Satriani
Person
Alice Cooper
Person
Marvin Gaye
Person
Eddie Van Halen
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

“Metallica are not for wimps”: Bob Rock reveals the secrets of the Black Album and Load

An exclusive interview with Bob Rock – the producer who helped steer Metallica to superstardom. Ambitious, driven, uncompromising and supremely self-confident, in the first decade of their career, Metallica weren’t used to hearing the word ‘no’. So when Bob Rock turned down an offer to mix the band’s fifth album, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich were initially affronted, then intrigued. Passing on that opportunity would turn out to be one of the smartest decisions of the Canadian sound engineer/producer’s career, for it opened up a dialogue with Metallica that would ultimately result in Rock producing the quartet’s next four albums: Metallica (known globally as The Black Album), Load, Reload and St. Anger. It’s fair to say that the relationship between the Winnipeg-born studio technician and the San Francisco band wasn’t always entirely harmonious…
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Gene Simmons: "I stand by my words, rock is dead and the fans killed it."

Its been almost 8 years since Gene Simmons first declared to the world that rock is dead, but even as rock albums catapult up the charts, streaming figures hit the billions and new acts make the leap up to arenas around the world, the Kiss bassist isn't backing down. Speaking...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

9 of the Most Unexpected Collaborations in Music

They say that opposites attract, and musicians are no exception to the law of attraction. As a matter of fact, some of the best music has emerged from the fusion of different genres and styles. With just the right amount of differences and at a point of perfect convergence, artists who seem entirely incompatible can create something beautiful. With this in mind, we’ve rounded up a few of these collaborations—the musical collaborations that shouldn’t have worked but did.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Gene Simmons Still Spewing Outdated Theories on Why Rock Is Dead

Here we go... again! KISS' Gene Simmons has dug his 7-inch platform heels into the dirt some more and reiterated to Metal Hammer in a new interview that rock is dead because the fans killed it. It's been almost a decade of slagging off rock's success, mistaking it for dead, and enough is enough — let's debunk Simmons' ridiculous and outdated theories.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Guitar World Magazine

Steve Vai offers a guided tour of his favorite guitars

It is no accident that Steve Vai’s evolution as a guitarist has coincided with some of the boldest design innovations in electric guitar history. As Vai’s curiosity drew him deeper into the instrument, his ideas for what could be achieved on guitar expanded, and his gear had to adapt to keep up.
MUSIC
97.9 WGRD

Slash, Elton John, Wolfgang Van Halen Sing for Taylor Hawkins

Tributes to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins continued to be paid following his death in Colombia on Friday night. The 50-year-old was mentioned last night during performances by Slash, Elton John, Mammoth WVH and Liam Gallagher, among others, while Stevie Nicks wrote a poem about her late friend. Speaking to...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The Story Behind The Song: Megadeth’s Peace Sells

Megadeth’s debut album, 1985’s Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good, was recorded on a budget of $8000, and it sounded like it. That record crackled with energy and spite - it was leader Dave Mustaine’s personal fuck-you to his former bandmates in Metallica, who had kicked him out of the band a couple of years earlier for partying too hard.
MUSIC
KBAT 99.9

Why Alex Lifeson is Selling His Rush Guitars

Alex Lifeson revealed that the experience of working with new band Envy of None was part of his decision to auction off most of his guitars. The former Rush member recently announced the sale of a large collection of instruments, many of which were used in the making of the band's albums. In a new interview with Ultimate Guitar, he explained how his latest musical project gave him a new perspective on life following the demise of the Canadian trio in 2015.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

We think we've worked out why Jimmy Page refused to play on Ozzy Osbourne's new album

Ozzy Osbourne's follow up album to 2020's Ordinary Man will be a star-studded affair. With guests including names such as Ozzy' Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagen, Metallica's Robert Trujillo and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, it's hard to imagine anyone would want to pass up such a special opportunity to play alongside rock and metal's finest.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood’s Nancy & Lee Getting First Vinyl Reissue

Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood’s 1968 record Nancy & Lee is being reissued on vinyl for the first time. The new edition arrives May 20 via Light in the Attic. The album has been remastered by John Baldwin and includes a 20-page booklet featuring a new interview with Sinatra conducted by the reissue’s co-producer Hunter Lea, never-before-seen photos, and two bonus tracks from the original album sessions, a cover of “Love Is Strange” and the Kinks’ “Tired of Waiting for You.” Listen to “Love Is Strange” below.
MUSIC
Audacy

Audacy

56K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy