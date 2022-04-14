Van Halen's 'Diver Down' is now officially 40 years old

Celebrate some of your favorite Van Halen tracks and songs that inspired the band as we look back 40 years at their fifth studio release, Diver Down , which dropped on this day, April 14, 1982.

This one was a whopper for the Van Halen boys, with the album spending a total 65 weeks on the charts thanks to hit cover singles like The Kinks ' "Where Have All the Good Times Gone!," Roy Orbison 's "(Oh) Pretty Woman," and Marvin Gaye 's "Dancing in the Street" made famous by Martha and the Vandellas .

Two more obscure covers are featured on the 12 track release ("Big Bad Bill (Is Sweet William Now)," and "Happy Trails"), which also holds an incredible flamenco-style guitar intro by Eddie Van Halen on the original "Little Guitars," and another double dose of instrumentals on "Cathedral," and "Intruder." Rounding out the release are the originals "Hang 'Em High," "Secrets," and "The Full Bug."

The album's cover artwork notably features a maritime safety flag used to denote a diver in the water, a reference singer David Lee Roth told an interviewer in 1982 applied to the band itself, saying it represents "something going on that's not apparent to your eyes... a lot of people approach Van Halen as sort of the abyss. It means it's not immediately apparent to your eyes what is going on underneath the surface." The choice honestly fits perfectly with a tracklist peppered with music that inspired the band in their early days.

