New Aid Convoy En Route To Ethiopia's Tigray: UN

By Aymeric VINCENOT
 2 days ago
A new aid convoy of 47 trucks and three fuel tankers was on its way to Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray region, the UN's World Food Programme said Thursday, following a conditional humanitarian truce between the government and Tigrayan rebels. The 17-month war between government forces and the Tigray People's Liberation...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Food Programme#Food Shortages#Food Aid#New Aid Convoy En Route#Un#Tigrayan#Wfp#Mekele#Icrc#Nutrition#Tplf
