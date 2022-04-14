Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher saved the day for Maddie Font at the 2022 CMT Music Awards

Maddie Font was beside herself as she accepted the award for Duo/Group Video of the Year on behalf of Maddie & Tae during Monday night’s CMT Music Awards. Completely flustered as she walked off stage following her emotional acceptance speech, the 26-year-old was embraced by Carrie Underwood and husband, Mike Fisher .

"I messed up the whole outro of walking offstage," Font told Billboard of her exit from the stage. "Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike took a knee so I could sit in his seat. He was so sweet."

Font admitted she was grateful for Mike’s gesture as it allowed her to sit next to Carrie and her calming presence, which helped her settle and regain her composure, something her duo partner Tae, typically helps with.

"Carrie, man, she brings the same kind of peace that Tae brings, which I don’t have," Font shared. "So I really needed her tonight and she was there for me like she always is."

Tae wasn’t completely absent from the awards, as she was on hand to accept the honor via video message as she held her new baby, Leighton Grace , who was recently released from the NICU in her arms.

It didn’t take the duo long to directly connect following the big moment and make celebratory plans. CMT caught the whole (hilarious) conversation on film.

“Can we come to your house, and can we just get drunk?” Maddie said to Tae as she wiped away happy tears. “Did you already pump?” she asked the new mom. “She already pumped, we’re ready to party,” Maddie confirmed.

