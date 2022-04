Peacock has announced the cast, creatives, and official synopsis for Ted, the upcoming live-action comedy based on the movies from Family Guy and The Orville creator Seth MacFarlane. The streamer revealed that the series will take place in 1993 and feature Ted in the years between when he first came to life and when we first met him in the 2012 movie. Here, rather than being 35 years old, we get a 16-year-old John Bennett, now played by Parenthood's Max Burkholder. In addition to MacFarlane, The Orville will contribute Scott Grimes to the project, likely raising more eyebrows among the fans worried about that show's future. Rounding out the cast will be The Punisher's Giorgia Whigham.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO