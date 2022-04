By the time the final out was recorded at McCombs Field on Thursday, it was 8:19 p.m. and the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners still owned a lengthy winning streak over Texas. The 18th-ranked Longhorns outhit the No. 1 Sooners but failed to break through in a 3-0 series-opening loss. It was OU's 22nd straight win in the Red River Rivalry series. The Sooners (37-0, 7-0 Big 12) are off to the best start in NCAA softball history; Texas dropped to 30-11-1...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO