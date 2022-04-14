ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore pledges more money for anti-violence program

By WEAA
weaa.org
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore officials are planning to boost funding for an anti-violence program that a recent review found lacked oversight. The...

www.weaa.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

More Than 20 People Shot Since Friday In Baltimore, Mayor Weighs In On Violence

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At least 22 people have been shot in Baltimore since Friday alone. WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren spoke to a man who heard gunshots ring out just after 9:30 p.m. Monday on Parksley Avenue, about a block from the Southwestern District Precinct. A 35-year-old woman was shot in the face. Police are looking for a 2019 white Acura TLX that fled the scene with a partial Maryland license plate “8EN.” “I heard the car drive off. I heard them zip down the alley,” he told Hellgren, declining to give his full name. “Nobody’s safe. I don’t care where you are or...
BALTIMORE, MD
WLOS.com

Doctor: 'We have the responsibility to change status quo' for gun violence in Baltimore

WBFF) — Walking into an empty operating room buried within Johns Hopkins Hospital, Dr. Joseph Sakran was a little tired coming off a 24-hour on-call shift Wednesday morning. The bright lights and sterile feeling of the life-saving equipment set the stage for a frank discussion with the hospital’s director of emergency surgery of the world-renewed hospital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
KOMO News

Schumer announces $22 million in funding for New York state community projects

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (WRGB) – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was in Albany Monday touting $22 million in funding for various projects in New York state. Schumer joined local leaders at the Blake Annex, which is a shared workspace for non-profits. Schumer says he has secured federal funds for overall expansion classroom space there.
U.S. POLITICS
NBC Washington

Loving Tributes to News4's Wendy Rieger Pour in on Social Media

News4's Wendy Rieger wasn't just a part of our newsroom family - she was also a part of yours. Following news of her death at the age of 65 after a battle with brain cancer, viewers across the DMV have reached out to share that they will miss her loving heart, infectious energy and stellar reporting. They include lawmakers, fellow journalists and community organizations, to name a few.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene sees first fundraising loss

The campaign committee for Marjorie Taylor Greene has reported its first net loss since she was elected, according to its most recent filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).On Friday a $314,000 deficit over the first three months of 2022 was reported and previous contribution totals were revised down by more than $100,000, The Daily Beast was first to report. Rep. Greene’s committee, Greene for Congress, is known as one of the top fundraisers in the House. However it spent $1.38million in the first quarter of 2022, but only took in $1.06m in donations.There are three sizable increases in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Sun#Pledges#Ap
Wbaltv.com

'I fear for my kids': Residents react to recent weekend violence in Baltimore

Baltimore police are investigating a dozen shootings since Friday. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison called the weekend violence "disheartening and damaging," saying police are diligently investigating each incident. In Curtis Bay, one father said he is concerned about crime and he worries for his children. Going for a lunchtime walk...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

C4 and Bryan Nehman: Callers weigh in on Baltimore violence

Another violent weekend in Baltimore resulted in multiple shootings that left four dead. During the C4 and Bryan Nehman show on Monday, callers voiced their opinions on how to stop crime in the city. "I think we should really have the National Guard in," one caller said. "We are seeing...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX59

$15M anti-violence grants won’t roll out until midsummer

INDIANAPOLIS — When the federal government told the City of Indianapolis it would receive $419 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, Mayor Joe Hogsett said more than 10 percent of the total, $45 million, would be dedicated to community anti-violence program funding over the next three years. Now, more than seven months after the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Verge

Workers at another NYC Amazon warehouse now have a union election date

Workers at Amazon’s LDJ5 facility in Staten Island in New York City will be voting on whether to unionize with the Amazon Labor Union starting April 25th, according to a report from CNBC. It’s the second Staten Island Amazon warehouse to have a union election scheduled; workers at the company’s JFK8 facility — also seeking to be represented by the ALU— will begin voting on March 25th.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX59

City County Councilor seeks anti-violence talks for Chin community

INDIANAPOLIS — On a day when a funeral was held for one of the two young men of Indianapolis’ Chin-Burmese community shot to death outside the Baxter YMCA last Saturday night, one city county councilor is asking what Mayor Joe Hogsett’s office can do to bring anti-violence programs to that southside community. Republican Councilor Paul […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WCTV

Gadsden Co. community leaders hold youth anti-violence forum

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Thursday, March 24, 2022. 911 calls from Jan. 14 and police reports obtained by WCTV show new details in a violent confrontation between a City Taxi driver and a passenger. Mike Vasilinda reflects on his nearly 50-year career covering Florida politics.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
Polarbear

Gov. Wolf: Pennsylvanians to receive $2,000 stimulus checks as per new plan

Pennsylvania residents will receive checks up to $2,000 per household to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation. The state governor Tom Wolf has proposed using $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to give direct payments to families. Households with an income of $80,000 or less would be eligible for the checks if the proposal is passed by General Assembly.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Vice

A High-Ranking Proud Boy Is Now Snitching for the Feds

Federal prosecutors appear to have made their biggest breakthrough yet in their sprawling investigation into the violent riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A high-ranking Proud Boy has flipped, agreeing to testify in any and all cases where his testimony might be “deemed relevant by the government.”
POLITICS
The Week

Putting more guns on the street

As gun violence soars across the nation, many states are making it far easier to buy and carry concealed weapons. Here's everything you need to know:. A growing number of states have passed laws authorizing citizens to carry weapons in public without a license. In 2011, only a single state, Vermont, allowed "permitless carry." But as of last month, when Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, and Alabama passed such laws, 25 states do. Eleven of those states passed their laws within the past year. It's part of an aggressive effort to roll back state gun restrictions; at the same time, congressional Republicans have blocked all efforts to expand federal gun-safety laws. The removal of restrictions comes at a time when gun violence in the U.S. is surging. Gun purchases hit a record 22.8 million sales in 2020 — and in the same year, gun-related deaths reached a new high, at more than 45,000. National statistics for 2021 aren't yet compiled, but many cities have reported even worse numbers for gun violence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy