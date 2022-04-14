ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsons, KS

Kansas man convicted on Jessica’s Law charges

Salina Post
Salina Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PARSONS — A Parsons man was convicted on two child sex offenses under the Kansas Jessica’s Law statute, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. Jared W. Bybee, 37, of Parsons,...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

Wrongfully convicted man sues Kansas county for $93 million

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man who spent 23 years in prison for a double murder he didn't commit is suing the county where he was convicted and a former police officer for $93 million. Lamonte McIntyre and his mother allege the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is responsible for the actions of former detective Roger Golubski. They accuse Golubski of coercing McIntyre's mom into sex and then framing her son for the double murder when she rejected later sexual advances. Golubski denies the allegations. A judge on Thursday set a Nov. 7 jury trial for the lawsuit. McIntyre was released from prison in 2017. He now lives in Arizona.
KANSAS CITY, KS
13 WHAM

Court upholds man's conviction for killing RPD officer

Rochester, N.Y. — An appeal filed by the man convicted of fatally shooting a Rochester Police officer has been denied. Last week, the Supreme Court of the State of New York Appellate Davison Fourth Judicial Department unanimously affirmed the conviction of Thomas Johnson III, who was convicted for the murder of Rochester Police Officer Daryl Pierson in 2014.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Parsons, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Parsons, KS
Crime & Safety
Salina Post

Sheriff: Human remains found on farm near Kansas City

KANSAS CITY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating human remains found on a farm in Clinton County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Larry Fish. The remains were found on Sunday outside of Gower, 45 minutes north of Kansas City. The remains were taken to the Frontier Forensics lab to help determine...
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Schmidt
The Independent

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says

A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Salina Post

48-year-old sentenced for drug distribution in central Kansas

BARTON COUNTY —On Monday, 48-year-old Dustin Sullivan appeared in Barton County District Court for Sentencing. In October, a jury convicted Sullivan of distribution of methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine and no drug tax stamp. These two cases were consolidated for trial purposes. In both cases, Sullivan filed motions asking...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Kansas Attorney General#Attorneys#The Kansas Jessica
Salina Post

Salina woman arrested on requested drug charges

A Salina woman was arrested after an alleged altercation with a police officer in north Salina Friday. Salina Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges reported this morning that on Friday, an officer was attempting to locate Marilyn Sidener, 39, of Salina, at the Days Inn, 407 W. Diamond Drive in reference to an alleged domestic dispute that occurred on March 31.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Man charged in Kansas City gas station killing

KANSAS CITY —A 29-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal shooting on March 14, outside a gas station in the 8100 block of Bannister Road in Kansas City, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Camoi Hendricks, 29, faces charges of Murder 2nd Degree, and...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KTAL

Caddo jury convicts Vivian man in girlfriend’s death

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish Jury on Friday convicted a Vivian man of downgraded charges in the May 2018 death of his girlfriend and injury of a passenger in his car. Daniel McBride, 39, was charged with vehicular homicide in the May 26, 2018, death of 34-year-old...
VIVIAN, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, April 13

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Ahlf, Sabina Maria; 41; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Burglary; Vehicle for...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Sheriff IDs woman who died in 2-vehicle Kansas crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash that occurred just after 8a.m. Saturday in Sedgwick County have identified the victim as Catherine Granell, 48, of Rrayville, Missouri. According to Sedgwick County Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick, Granell was driving a Suzuki passenger vehicle eastbound on 85th Street North...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Police ID Kan. woman who died in shooting outside home

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating the Friday homicide in the 6200 block of Webster Avenue in Kansas City as 31-year-old Ieshia A. Pearl of Kansas City, Kansas, according to police. On Friday afternoon, police were dispatched to the 6200 Block of Webster for report of a shooting. At...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy