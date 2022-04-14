ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilmore City, IA

Storm chaser captures exact moment lightning bolt strikes car

By Zachary Rosenthal,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 2 days ago

One driver was in the wrong place at the wrong time and survived a very dangerous brush with the weather, which happened in a flash and, amazingly, was captured on video.

Storm chaser Christopher Riske was out chasing tornadic supercells this week in Gilmore City, Iowa, about two hours north of Des Moines, when he accidentally caught something on camera that might be even more spectacular than a tornado.

When analyzing a video of his chase, Riske realized that he had managed to get a detailed recording of the exact moment a powerful lightning bolt struck his friend's car.

Sparks can also be seen below the vehicle, indicating that the lightning bolt shot through the metal shell of the car and made its way to the ground. Smoke can be seen.

In real-time, the strike is difficult to see. But when slowed down, nearly every detail can be seen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vcupg_0f9KbcQv00

When viewed in slow-motion, the strike first unleashes an extremely bright flash of white light. Once the brightness abates, a broken current of orange light remains, striking the roof of the car before the lightning vanishes into thin air, leaving behind a small cloud of smoke and a loud clap of thunder.

Riske told news aggregator Storyful that the person in the car "was fine" after the strike, but that the car was rendered inoperable by the bolt and had to be towed away.

"I have never seen anything like this before; this is an extremely rare occurrence,” Riske said.

While being in an enclosed car during a lightning storm is not as safe as being inside a building, it is a much safer option than staying outside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E4pmu_0f9KbcQv00

"If you hear thunder, you are already in danger and need to go to a safe place," John Jensenius, the creator of Lightning Safety Awareness Week, told AccuWeather.

Although deaths in the United States due to lightning have fallen in recent years, 11 people were killed by lightning in 2021. Earlier this month, two people were injured by a strike but survived to tell their story.

A common myth regarding cars and lightning is that the rubber from the tires or the gasket around the windshield helps keep you safe, but that’s not true. Cars are a safe option because their metal shell acts as a "Faraday Cage" and helps disperse the lightning around an individual and can guide the electricity safely into the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r8XGB_0f9KbcQv00

Cars can also be a safer option than being outside when riding out a tornado, like the confirmed EF2 tornado that Riske was chasing, which also tore a roof off a building. When you are driving down the road and cannot make it to a shelter, experts recommend staying in your car, secured into your seat belt, putting your head down below the window and covering it with your hands or a blanket if you have one.

For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.

Comments / 10

Jeff
1d ago

if your not going to show the video don't tell about the video. that's like someone explaining a bowl of ice cream

Reply
6
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Tornado warning - live: Video shows Texas Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight has killed one person and wounded an unknown number. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee the oncoming twister....
ENVIRONMENT
