Green Bay, WI

Packers host former Clemson wide receiver

By Justin Robertson
 2 days ago

After an up-and-down career in the NFL, one of Clemson’s all-time wide receivers may find a new home in the coming days.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Green Bay Packers are hosting Sammy Watkins for a visit on Thursday. Watkins played for the Tigers from 2011 to 2013, compiling a Clemson record 3,391 yards in the three-year span.

After being drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2014, Watkins has had stints with the Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Cheifs and most recently the Baltimore Ravens.

In 13 games as a Raven in 2021, Watkins had 394 yards and one touchdown on 27 receptions. He had his best statistical season in 2015 when he finished with 1,047 yards and nine touchdowns for the Bills.

With a potential move to the Packers, who have quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Watkins could have a bounce-back season in an offense that desperately needs weapons on the outside.

Top performers from Clemson's Orange and White spring game

