BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Brooke County Commissioners approved a few contribution requests during their regular meeting. The Brooke County Committee on Aging sent in a request to get a new Hot/Cold truck to help them with their deliveries of more then 300 meals a day. Commissioners approved $20,000 for a new vehicle that will help […]

BROOKE COUNTY, WV ・ 25 DAYS AGO