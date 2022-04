BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You’ve heard his voice tell you about the hit songs of years past, but soon, Bill Lacy will be leaving the airwaves. Lacy, whose career has spanned more than 50 years, is retiring. For the last 20 years, he’s hosted mornings at Classic Hits 104.1.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 25 DAYS AGO