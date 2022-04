LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets just saw their season come crashing down on Thursday after they were blown out by the Atlanta Hawks in their winner-take-all Play-In matchup. The Hornets will now regroup in the summertime as they look to strengthen their squad for next season. As it turns out, the Hornets could now turn their attention to Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO