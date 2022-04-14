Oklahoma sheriff’s office mourning loss of former undersheriff
PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Members of the Payne County Sheriff’s Office are mourning the loss of one of their own.
On Thursday, April 7, officials say former Payne County Undersheriff Garry McKinnis passed away.
McKinnis served with the Payne County Sheriff’s Office for 25 years, beginning in 1991. He retired in 2016.
Before working in Payne County, McKinnis was an undersheriff in Dewey County.
“His passions were God, his beloved wife Fran, his horses, and dogs. One could say he had a soft spot in his heart for all creatures, great and small,” the Payne County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.
A memorial service for McKinnis will be held on April 23 at 11 a.m. at the Crossroads Community Church, east of Yale on Hwy 51.
