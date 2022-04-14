ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Clearwater Fire & Rescue investigating mobile home fire

By TAMPA BAY NEWSPAPERS STAFF
Beach Beacon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at Happy Trails Mobile Home Park at...

www.tbnweekly.com

Comments / 1

Related
WFLA

Audi torn in half after hitting tree in Polk County

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man died Saturday morning after hitting a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP said the 47-year-old driver was heading north on State Road 549 around 3:20 a.m. when he lost control of his Audi, just north of South Lake Silver Drive. The Audi ended up hitting […]
LAKELAND, FL
The Independent

Man dies after crashing his car into 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A 59-year-old Florida man has died after hitting an 11-foot alligator on the road with his car.John Hopkins was driving eastbound on County Road 672 in Lithia, a Tampa suburb, at about 12.30am on Thursday when his vehicle hit the alligator in the middle of the road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.Authorities said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before falling into a ditch on the north side of the road.Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The alligator died as well.Marco Villarreal, the sheriff’s spokesman, said the...
ACCIDENTS
WFLA

1 killed at senior living complex in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was killed Saturday evening at a senior living center in Pinellas County, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue. Authorities said a fire broke out at Noble Senior living around 9 p.m. The two-story building is an assisted living center located in Lealman, Pinellas County. Firefighters arrived and found […]
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Clearwater, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
Clearwater, FL
Accidents
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Firefighters#Dog#Accident#Clearwater Fire Rescue#Tampa General Hospital
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WESH

Body found in front yard of Melbourne home

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne police are investigating a homicide after a body was found by officers responding to a shots-fired call late Sunday night. Crime Scene Investigation teams were on the scene Monday where the body was located on Canal Street. Police first got the call about shots fired...
MELBOURNE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy