Edinburgh Council to start charging for electric car points

The average price of a home by the sea has jumped by more than £22,000, with coastal property values boosted by the switch to home working during the pandemic, according to a report.Lending giant Halifax said the average value of a British seaside property rose to £287,087 last year, up 8% or £22,082 from 2020.Sandbanks in Dorset was the most expensive seaside town, with average prices surging 10% year-on-year to £929,187, the analysis of Land Registry house price data showed.It was followed by Salcombe in Devon in second place, down from pole position in 2020, with a typical property costing...
Comments / 0