ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, CA

Bay Area man dies after freak accident in Mendocino National Forest

By Katie Dowd
SFGate
SFGate
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26UMrQ_0f9KXDd200
The Middle Creek Campground in Lake County, Calif. (Google Street View)

A Bay Area man died Sunday after a freak biking accident in the Mendocino National Forest.

Rex Brian Powell, 68, of San Rafael, was dirt biking with his son near the Middle Creek Campground when they encountered debris on the trail. According to the California Highway Patrol, the son braked to avoid the debris, causing Powell to also abruptly stop. Powell braked hard enough to be thrown from his 2022 Husqvarna motorcycle, landing in some nearby bushes where a broken branch impaled him. The Lake County News reported Powell was wearing "full protective gear" at the time.

The son first attempted to administer aid on the trail, and was eventually able to get Powell to the campground's staging area where a bystander called 911. First responders arrived at 10:30 a.m., but the man died at the scene. Neither drugs nor alcohol are considered factors in the crash.

CHP Officer Piers Pritt told the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat that the men were on a trail where off-highway vehicles, like dirt bikes, are allowed. Middle Creek Campground, which is north of Clear Lake in Lake County, serves as a staging area for several trails in the area.

Comments / 4

Mary Borba
2d ago

Condolences to the man who lost his life and to the son that was with him as well as all their family and friends.

Reply
12
Related
SFGate

CHP reports fatal crash off Route 1 cliff

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal solo-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on State Route 1 north of Ragged Point. A caller at 4:36 p.m. told the CHP that a vehicle went off Route 1 near Gorda Mountain Road and then down a cliff. The vehicle was reportedly resting upside down hundreds of feet down the cliff.
RAGGED POINT, CA
FOX40

Head-on crash causes traffic on Hwy 50 near Tahoe

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A head-on crash on Highway 50 near South Lake Tahoe caused traffic delays Monday afternoon. The California Highway Patrol said two small SUVs crashed head-on into each other west of Pioneer Trail just after 1 p.m. No injuries were reported. The crash caused traffic to be backed up to […]
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
WDIO-TV

At least 5 injured after helicopter crash in national forest

AZUSA, Calif. (AP) - At least five people were injured Saturday afternoon after an an Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department helicopter crashed in the Angeles National Forest near Azusa, the LA County Fire Department said. All five passengers were being airlifted to Pomona Valley Medical Center, Sheriff Alex Villanueva told...
AZUSA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Lake County, CA
Accidents
County
Lake County, CA
City
San Rafael, CA
San Rafael, CA
Crime & Safety
San Rafael, CA
Accidents
Lake County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Rosa, CA
City
Mendocino, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clear Lake#Staging Area#Dirt Biking#Traffic Accident#Husqvarna#The Lake County News#Chp
KRON4 News

Man dies while driving wrong way on US 101

(BCN) – A man died in Santa Rosa early Sunday after he collided with another vehicle while traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 near the Yolanda Avenue off-ramp. The California Highway Patrol first received reports of a wrong-way driver on the highway at roughly 1:58 a.m. Officers with the CHP subsequently […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
SFGate

The Daily 04-14-22: Missing Calif. teen found after 3 years: 'My sweetheart's alive'

Missing persons notice for Connerjack Oswalt. (The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children) After three years of desperation, the family of missing California teen Connerjack Oswalt is overjoyed after the teenager was found this week in Park City, Utah. In footage of the moment Oswalt's mom found out her son was found, she can be heard saying through tears, "My sweetheart's alive."
PARK CITY, UT
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Sonoma County Sheriff Recovers 2-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Kidnapped By Mother

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Monday said deputies found a two-year-old girl Monday hours after she was allegedly kidnapped by her mother. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Shelby Privitt, who doesn’t not have custody, took her daughter, Makenzie Privitt, from the child’s grandmother’s house Monday. The grandmother has custody of the child and the mother is not supposed to be with her, the sheriff’s office said. The two were last seen on foot walking eastbound on Hwy 12 towards the city limits of Santa Rosa. By 4:15 p.m., the sheriff’s office reported that both had been located. “Shelby and Makenzie Privitt have been located and the child is safe,” the office said in a statement. “A very heartfelt thank you to the citizens of this county that called in with helpful information that resulted in the pair being located.” Additional circumstances surrounding the alleged kidnapping and recovery of the child were not immediately available from the sheriff’s office. (L-R) Shelby Privitt, Makenzie Privitt (Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office) Anyone with knowledge of this case was urged to contact the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office at 707-565-2121.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Man shot and killed in alleged road rage incident in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says a shooting that left one man dead feet away from their office stemmed from a road rage incident. According to law enforcement, the man who was fatally shot allegedly crashed into the vehicle of the shooter intentionally, before approaching that vehicle.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

1 arrested for homicide in San Jose: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police arrested a man in connection to an assault that happened in March. The incident occurred March 27, 2022 around 8:11 p.m., officials report. Police arrived to the intersection of Avenida Grande and Via Romero after responding to a call of a person down. They found an adult […]
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy