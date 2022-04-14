ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise P&Z rejects changes to development approval process

By Jason Stone Mail
 2 days ago
The city’s P&Z commission voted 4-2 to reject a proposal that would have eliminated a couple of steps in the development review process.

Council approves $45,000 to help Vista marketing

The Vista Center for the Arts, 15660 N. Parkview Place, is getting a cash boost from the city of Surprise to help market the upcoming 2022-23 season. The Surprise City Council voted April 5 to spend up to $45,000 on helping the professional entertainment venue grow on the campus of Valley Vista High School.
Cumberland County manager: Staff did not approve wording of school construction resolution

The Cumberland County manager is taking issue with an associate school superintendent’s characterization of the county’s response to a resolution on school construction. The county Board of Education passed a resolution Tuesday asking the county for more than $470 million to replace and renovate schools over the next five years. The vote for...
Council sends Grand Avenue rezone back to P&Z

The Surprise City Council voted April 5 to send a troublesome rezoning case back to the Planning and Zoning Commission for review. It involves a rezone from rural residential to community commercial for approximately 10.66 acres located on the south side of Grand Avenue and west of Happy Valley Road.
A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

