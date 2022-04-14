6 intriguing 1st-round trade-down options for the Panthers

The magic words for Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer have now been spoken. Trade-down!

On Wednesday, Mike Giardi of the NFL Network reported that the team has spoken with numerous front offices regarding a possible move off the 2022 draft’s sixth overall selection. So if that indeed ultimately ends up being the case—and it very well could—who would Carolina target later on in the first round?

Here are six intriguing options if Fitterer and the Panthers maneuver on down.

QB Desmond Ridder

Syndication: The Enquirer

Projected draft position: mid first round to early second round

If Liberty University’s Malik Willis and University of Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett are the two favorites atop the quarterback class, then Ridder is what’s behind Door No. 3. And, quite frankly, the Panthers could go home happy with that prize.

Although not as potent as Willis nor as clean a thrower as Pickett, Ridder is still a name to keep tabs on. The 22-year-old possesses good length (6-foot-3, 207 pounds) to complement his above-average athleticism and the experience to make a serious bid as a Week 1 starter.

Ridder does leave a bit to be desired in terms of the deep ball and tight-window throws as well, but his pedigree and well-documented leadership could be what head coach Matt Rhule is looking for in 2022.

QB Matt Corral

AP Photo/John Bazemore

Projected draft position: late first round to early second round

And here’s what’s behind Door No. 4. (Wait, was there ever even a Door No. 4?) Regardless, Corral is in the mix for Carolina, too.

He’s also similar to Ridder in a few regards—his dual-threat ability, his confidence and his strong reputation amongst those who have played alongside him. Corral, additionally, has himself quite the trigger—a smooth and quick release that was particularly a thing of beauty during his pro day.

The big knock on him, however, is his smaller build. Can Corral, who sustained multiple injuries to this point, keep up in the NFL with his enduring style of play?

OT Trevor Penning

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Projected draft position: mid to late first round

He isn’t an Evan Neal, an Ikem Ekwonu or a Charles Cross, but Penning could be the answer to Carolina’s blindside problem.

The Northern Iowa product is a mountain of a prospect at 6-foot-7 and 330 pounds. He’s also got the high-end athleticism to man the left tackle spot as well as the nastiness to make it last. After all, he’s a self-proclaimed . . . uh . . . maybe you can just read that here.

But Penning’s tape, which reveals numerous hiccups in his fundamentals, has him a tier below that aforementioned trio.

DE Jermaine Johnson II

AP Photo/Phil Sears

Projected draft position: mid first round

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and linebacker Frankie Luvu should see expanded roles off the edge in 2022, especially after Haason Reddick moved on to Philadelphia. But with Gross-Matos’ real strength coming as a run defender and Luvu having given us just a sample size thus far, can we expect them to fully replace Reddick’s production?

If not, maybe Johnson can. And fittingly enough, he’s a very similar prospect to what current Panther and fellow Florida State Seminole Brian Burns was in 2019—fast, lanky and extremely athletic.

The production is there, too. Johnson wrapped up his final season in Tallahassee with 11.5 sacks, 17.5 tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles.

DE George Karlaftis

Syndication: Journal-Courier

Projected draft position: late first round

Like Johnson, Karlaftis can come ready with the physical tools at 6-foot-4 and 275 pounds. He’s also a relentless force off the edge, as he often exhibited a high motor throughout his three-year stint at Purdue.

He may have to refine his work against the run, perhaps as a result of that persistent energy, but there’s plenty to mold.

LB Devin Lloyd

AP Photo/Amanda Loman

Projected draft position: mid to late first round

Carolina inked a pair of middle linebackers in Damien Wilson and Cory Littleton. Neither, though, may be the long-term answer at the position.

But here’s a guy who very much could be.

Lloyd is the off-ball backer prospect of this class—as he brings just about the entire package to the league. He will have to improve in coverage, but his athleticism, physicality and intelligence should make him a solid defender right away.