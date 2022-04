There were many outstanding performances on Saturday at the Somerset County Relays in Basking Ridge. Montgomery won the girls 1,600-meter relay and set a meet record in the process, Ridge’s James Kisner anchored the 4x200 relay, a race he does not usually run, and won in photo-finish fashion, while Maura Medenilla set the top time in the state in the 400 hurdles.

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO