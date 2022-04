Military service members and veterans have seen major changes to their pay and benefits over the past several years. For the most part, it’s good news. Basic pay has been rising, and service members saw a 2.7% increase in 2022. Basic Allowance for Housing increased, on average, by 5.1% in 2022, up from 2021′s 2.9% increase. It was the largest BAH increase since before 2016.

