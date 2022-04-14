Cavs’ Rajon Rondo will likely have ample PT vs. ATL, and maybe beyond

The 2015 Cleveland Cavaliers were one of the better teams in the NBA, led by superstar LeBron James, who was in his first year after returning to his hometown. The Cavs swept the Boston Celtics, then advanced to the semifinals of the 2015 NBA Playoffs against the Chicago Bulls. With stars such as Jimmy Butler and Derrick Rose, the Bulls raced out to a two games to one lead over the Cavs. However, Cleveland ultimately came back and road the momentum all the way to the NBA Finals, where they eventually lost to the Golden State Warriors. Current Bulls center Tristan Thomspon, who was a member of that Cavs team, dished a shocking truth about the 2015 Bulls, who he alleges “quit” early in that playoff series against Cleveland, as reported by K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

