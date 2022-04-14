ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavs’ Rajon Rondo will likely have ample PT vs. ATL, and maybe beyond

By Dan Gilinsky
Cover picture for the articleI can’t say at this point that we’ve seen all that much of Rajon Rondo with the Cleveland Cavaliers this season. Rondo, who was acquired via trade from the Los Angeles Lakers back in January, has not gotten a ton of play thus far with Cleveland. He was acquired shortly after...

ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James is salivating at the mouth to watch Darius Garland face Trae Young in Cavs-Hawks

The Los Angeles Lakers are not in the NBA playoffs this year, having failed to even qualify for the NBA play-in tournament, to the surprise of many. Now back home and done for the season, LeBron James took to social media ahead of the final round of the play-in tournament, honing in on a particular point guard matchup he’s eager to get a glimpse of. Via Twitter, the Lakers star revealed he’ll have his eyes glued to the matchup between Cleveland Cavaliers PG Darius Garland and Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young, offering the pair of young guards some glowing praise.
fadeawayworld.net

Frank Vogel Reportedly Knew The Los Angeles Lakers Wouldn't Have A Smooth Season When He Saw Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook Play Together In Preseason

The conversations surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers towards the end of the regular season have subsided, with the postseason getting underway in earnest during this week. However, one eye remains on what is transpiring in Los Angeles as the Lakers try to figure out where exactly things went so wrong for them so they can get around to fixing them.
CBS Sports

Hawks vs. Cavaliers: Live NBA play-in tournament updates as Atlanta, Cleveland face off for East's No. 8 seed

Buckle up as the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers are battling it out Friday night for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Trae Young and Co. are looking for their second straight postseason berth, while Cleveland tries to return for the first time since reaching the 2018 Finals. The winner moves on to face the top-seeded Miami Heat in the first round. The loser will head into their offseason. With one half of play in Cleveland in the books, it is the Cavaliers who are in control as they own a double-digit lead over the Hawks entering the third quarter.
ClutchPoints

For Cavs, Caris LeVert trade proves to be a bitter failure

When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Caris LeVert on Feb. 7, they were sitting snugly in a tie for third place in the Eastern Conference with the Chicago Bulls. With a young and hungry roster, and with emerging stars in Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley leading the way, the honus was on Cavaliers GM Koby Altman to make some trade acquisitions to bolster this young roster to be able to compete against the East’s best teams in the playoffs.
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Isaac Okoro coming off the bench on Friday

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro is not in the starting lineup for Friday's Play-In game against the Atlanta Hawks. Okoro will move to the bench on Friday with Jarrett Allen returning to the starting lineup. Our models expect Okoro to play 24.6 minutes against the Hawks. Okoro's Friday projection includes...
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers’ season ended by Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks, 107-101

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers’ season is over. Trae Young ended it. Despite getting off to a fast start, leading for most of the game and being ahead by 14 points, the Cavaliers lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the final play-in game Friday night, 107-101. The Hawks will be the Eastern Conference’s eighth seed, facing Miami in the opening round of the playoffs beginning on Sunday.
theScore

Cavs' Allen starts in play-in game loss to Hawks

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen was in the starting lineup for Friday's 107-101 play-in tournament loss against the Atlanta Hawks. He finished with 11 points, three boards, two assists, and one block in 36 minutes of action. Allen had been out with a fractured finger since March 6. Cleveland...
The Big Lead

Sage News

The Hawks take down the Cavaliers to enter the playoffs

(Atlanta, Georgia) It was a tough game to watch for the first half. There were several times the playoffs seemed like a distant land. Seemed as if nothing was going in and Atlanta Hawks fans were on edge but still kept the faith. Lo and behold, the energy changed in the fourth quarter. Trae Young boiled over to pull off the win and make it into the playoffs.
ClutchPoints

Tristan Thompson alleges several Bulls players quit early in 2015 playoff series vs. Cavs

The 2015 Cleveland Cavaliers were one of the better teams in the NBA, led by superstar LeBron James, who was in his first year after returning to his hometown. The Cavs swept the Boston Celtics, then advanced to the semifinals of the 2015 NBA Playoffs against the Chicago Bulls. With stars such as Jimmy Butler and Derrick Rose, the Bulls raced out to a two games to one lead over the Cavs. However, Cleveland ultimately came back and road the momentum all the way to the NBA Finals, where they eventually lost to the Golden State Warriors. Current Bulls center Tristan Thomspon, who was a member of that Cavs team, dished a shocking truth about the 2015 Bulls, who he alleges “quit” early in that playoff series against Cleveland, as reported by K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.
NBA
NBC Sports

Klay sheds light on heated Game 1 exchange with Gordon

Klay Thompson is back in the playoffs, and he brought his trash talk with him. The Splash Brother is known more for his shooting than displays of anger on the court, but Golden State’s Game 1 victory over the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on Saturday was the exception, as the opening round of playoffs clearly had Thompson in the zone.
DENVER, CO
peachtreehoops.com

Clint Capela exits loss to Cavaliers with right knee hyperextension

Clint Capela exited the Atlanta Hawks’ 107-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday shortly before halftime, when he experienced what the team is calling a “right knee hyperextension” on this play. Evan Mobley fell into his knees as Capela pulled him backwards trying to prevent the easy layup.
