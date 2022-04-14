Annual Salute Dinner set for May

Joseph Vincent Giomblanco, 84, of Mystic, passed away peacefully at home on April 9, 2022, surrounded by his family and comforted by his faith in God. He was born in Bristol on Nov. 13, 1937 to Joseph and Dorothy (Funaro) Giomblanco. He received his Associates degree from Nichols Junior College and his Bachelor’s degree in Business from the University of Connecticut. In 1957, he married his high school sweetheart, Patricia. Together they enjoyed many years of boating along the Northeastern Coast and traveling extensively in both the United States and overseas. Throughout their 68 years together, they created a lifetime of memories and treasured moments with family and the many friends they met along life’s path.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO