Bristol, CT

Annual Salute Dinner set for May

Bristol Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISTOL – Local High school students preparing to enter the military after graduation will be honored May 11 at the annual Salute Dinner. The Salute Dinner, organized by the Bristol Veterans Council and the Veterans Strong Community Center, will be from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Bristol Elks Lodge 1010...

www.bristolpress.com

Bristol Press

21st annual Wonder of Women event set for May

SOUTHINGTON – The 21st annual Wonder of Women event will be held May 3 at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington. The event will feature Ayodele Casel, award-winning tap dancer and choreographer. Casel is serving as a leading tap choreographer on the revival of Broadway’s “Funny Girl.” She moved...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Joseph Vincent Giomblanco

Joseph Vincent Giomblanco, 84, of Mystic, passed away peacefully at home on April 9, 2022, surrounded by his family and comforted by his faith in God. He was born in Bristol on Nov. 13, 1937 to Joseph and Dorothy (Funaro) Giomblanco. He received his Associates degree from Nichols Junior College and his Bachelor’s degree in Business from the University of Connecticut. In 1957, he married his high school sweetheart, Patricia. Together they enjoyed many years of boating along the Northeastern Coast and traveling extensively in both the United States and overseas. Throughout their 68 years together, they created a lifetime of memories and treasured moments with family and the many friends they met along life’s path.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville youth to be presented with Citizen Honors Award

PLAINVILLE – Local youth Michael Ahern will be presented with the 2022 Citizen Honors Award for Youth Service from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. This honor will recognize his efforts to raise more than $30,000 for wounded veterans through “Scoops for Troops.”. The Congressional Medal of Honor...
PLAINVILLE, CT

