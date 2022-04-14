ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Woman who beheaded man allegedly killed by husband granted parole

By Ray Brewer
WMUR.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD, N.H. — A woman who beheaded a man after he was shot to death by her husband will be released on parole. Britany Barron's husband is charged with killing Jonathan Amerault, and she has agreed to testify against him. Barron pleaded guilty to three counts of falsifying...

www.wmur.com

Comments / 3

